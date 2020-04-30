Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 84.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 559,479 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 0.9% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 9,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 23,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $156.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $192.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.08.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

