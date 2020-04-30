CX Institutional Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 141,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000. CX Institutional owned about 0.76% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,705,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 58,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,539.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 43,249 shares during the last quarter.

EWP opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $30.13.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

