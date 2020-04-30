Aua Capital Management LLC Buys 406 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aua Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.6% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.45.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $287.73 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,218.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

