Chesapeake Wealth Management Grows Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $223,461,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $78.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $61.13 and a 1-year high of $90.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $671,626.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,365,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

