1ST Source Bank Sells 1,307 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $99.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.98.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

