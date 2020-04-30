Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 17,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $11,863,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

BABA stock opened at $206.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.47. The stock has a market cap of $521.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.