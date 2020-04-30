Abbrea Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after purchasing an additional 681,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.27. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.