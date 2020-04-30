Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $123.58 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.90. The company has a market capitalization of $141.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.