Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $130.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $113.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley cut Quest Diagnostics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.06.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE:DGX opened at $113.55 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $67,412.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,521.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,656,119. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $709,036,000 after acquiring an additional 297,204 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,308,000 after acquiring an additional 212,706 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,272,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,672,000 after acquiring an additional 216,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,546,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,440,000 after buying an additional 131,268 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.