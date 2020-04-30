Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,201 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 78,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $27.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.99.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $107,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,203.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 976,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, for a total transaction of $45,309,924.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,005,017 shares of company stock worth $46,043,112 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

