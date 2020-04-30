Cwm LLC Acquires 14,880 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.29. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $153.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

