Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,832 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.47.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $107,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,005,017 shares of company stock worth $46,043,112. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $27.32 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

