Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $976,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 209.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.30 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

