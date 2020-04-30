Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $204,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 13,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 14,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

