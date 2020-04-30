Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,875,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $69.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.26. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

