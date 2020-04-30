Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Sells 8,419 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI reduced its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after buying an additional 1,590,356 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.98.

NYSE:SYY opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.69. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

