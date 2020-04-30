Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 651 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.47. The company has a market cap of $185.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.