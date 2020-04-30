CX Institutional Purchases 78,537 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CX Institutional raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 386.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,537 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 154,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 262,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,234,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $757,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.