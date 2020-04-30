Cwm LLC Cuts Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $235.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.47. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

