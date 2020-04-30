NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $298.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.96. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.74.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

