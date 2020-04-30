Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,106,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 391,947 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $36,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 15.5% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 68,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 359.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 72,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,443 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 166,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 104,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 58.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.12 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. The company has a market cap of $210.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

