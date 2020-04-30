Cwm LLC Buys 2,609 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,239 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $307.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

