Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Benjamin A. Horowitz Sells 37,878 Shares

Apr 30th, 2020

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $5,898,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,254.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $149.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.02 and a beta of 0.88. Okta Inc has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $158.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Okta from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Okta by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,043,000 after buying an additional 136,687 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 32,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,572 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

