Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Ahmad Bahai Sells 8,575 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $119.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.85 and its 200 day moving average is $119.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

