Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 357.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,550 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,436,000 after buying an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.81.

NYSE:DFS opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

