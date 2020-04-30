Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $3.91 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $192.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.21 and its 200 day moving average is $198.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays cut Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.55.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

