Credit Suisse Group Cuts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $85.00

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2020

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on American Express from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut American Express from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.76.

AXP stock opened at $96.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

