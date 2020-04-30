Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $629,466,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,251,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,079,000 after buying an additional 709,767 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Chubb by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,138,862,000 after buying an additional 613,562 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 543,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after purchasing an additional 474,646 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,629,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,472,000 after purchasing an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $112.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

