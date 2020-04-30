Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 103 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $419,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,968 shares of company stock worth $18,932,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $494.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $453.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.48. The company has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

