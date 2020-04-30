140 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 1,451,166 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,638,000 after buying an additional 1,181,976 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in Intuit by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,406,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,480,000 after buying an additional 1,008,788 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,190,000 after buying an additional 860,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuit from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $273.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.49. The company has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $306.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

