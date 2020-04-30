Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 120.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,364 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,822,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $778,764,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 75.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $344,224,000 after buying an additional 3,233,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,778,000 after buying an additional 2,835,684 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 809.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,904,886 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $177,313,000 after buying an additional 2,585,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.