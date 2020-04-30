CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $139.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Vertical Group downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.41.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

