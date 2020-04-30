Bfsg LLC Buys 258 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after buying an additional 7,601,512 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $239.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day moving average of $58.60. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

