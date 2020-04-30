The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for 2.1% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after buying an additional 298,886 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

KO stock opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.