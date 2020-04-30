CX Institutional Acquires 50,437 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1,263.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

