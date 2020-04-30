Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Cuts Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 719,794 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,155 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,054 shares of company stock valued at $40,244,012 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

MA stock opened at $283.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.93. The company has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

