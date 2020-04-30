UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s 4th Largest Position

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 5.8% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after buying an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH stock opened at $287.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.93. The company has a market capitalization of $278.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.