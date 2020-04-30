Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9,737.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,805 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.07, for a total value of $1,734,941.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,410,797.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock worth $7,515,370 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.22.

NOC stock opened at $331.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

