Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments raised its position in Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 5,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $212,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 12.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 25.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO opened at $276.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.01 and a 200 day moving average of $289.45. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $22,864,137.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.