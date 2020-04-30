UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is Asio Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

UNH stock opened at $287.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $278.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.93.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.