Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 658 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,140 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after buying an additional 8,802,518 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,410,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,056 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $92.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,997 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,657 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

