American Research & Management Co. Has $7.53 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.9% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $117.08 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $290.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.87.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

