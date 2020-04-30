Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires 521 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $287.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.23 and a 200-day moving average of $271.93. The company has a market capitalization of $278.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

