Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $703,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.7% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,628 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH opened at $287.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.23 and its 200-day moving average is $271.93. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $278.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

