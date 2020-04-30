Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 41,671 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 84.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,671 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.64. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average of $87.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

