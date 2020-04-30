Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $1,471,000. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 11,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.63.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $519.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.02. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total transaction of $1,511,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,488,248 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.