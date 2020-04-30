Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 32 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $349.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,206. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

