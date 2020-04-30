Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $602,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $11,139,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 72,396 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,007,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 106,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC stock opened at $180.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.48.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.