Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,370 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $123.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $363.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average is $118.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.79.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

