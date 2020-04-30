L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. L3Harris comprises about 0.8% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LHX. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.89.

In other L3Harris news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $195.30 on Thursday. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 190.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

